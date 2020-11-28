Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to “Buy”

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $293,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,481,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,888,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

