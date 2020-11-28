Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock gained following the company’s stronger-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the quarterly results. Notably, both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Evidently, L Brands remains focused on containing costs, managing inventory and optimizing capital expenditures. The company is on track with its earlier announced profit improvement plan and intends to generate approximately $400 million in annual savings. L Brands continues to revamp its business by staying customer-focused, enriching assortments, and enhancing store and online experiences. Markedly, comparable sales (stores and direct business) rose 28% during the quarter.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

