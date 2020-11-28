Zacks Investment Research Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has reported narrower-than-expected loss per share during second-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, it is on track with the restructuring of retail unit, which is believed to cut losses from the underperforming locations. Management is also optimistic about the global power brands, and expects the athleisure wear and jeans category to be a growth opportunity. However, the company’s dismal sales trend persisted in second quarter on soft top-line performance in both the segments. Also, both the metrics declined year over year due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic. Management anticipates pandemic-related impacts to continue hurting results in the second half of fiscal 2021 and consequently projects net sales to fall in the 28-33% range year over year.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIII. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

