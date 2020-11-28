Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

FSKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

