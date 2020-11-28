Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

