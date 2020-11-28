Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $214,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,694 shares in the company, valued at $341,894.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 579,119 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

