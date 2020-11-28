Zacks Investment Research Lowers Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $236.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

