Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Improving end-market diversification is also noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. Moreover, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. However, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, supply-chain constraints are expected to hurt Jabil’s operations, resulting in lower top-line growth. Further, Jabil operates in a highly competitive environment which is expected to hurt prospects.”

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. Jabil has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,151,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,330 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 133,726 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1,465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.