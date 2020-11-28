Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJX. BTIG Research began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $236.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

