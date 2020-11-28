Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

