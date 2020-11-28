Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $126.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Express have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's strategic initiatives bode well to recover from the current bleak market. Slowdown in marketing activities due to the COVID-19 has led to a fall in marketing expenses, thereby driving the company’s margins. Decline in card member services due to decrease in usage of travel-related benefits following the COVID-19-related travel restrictions also contributed to the bottom line. Maintenance of sufficient capital will aid business growth. Favorable debt ratings have helped it to secure funding at reasonable costs. However, it is witnessing lower spending volumes due to COVID crisis, which might hurt its operating performance. Drained profitability and stressed revenues might persist due to the uncertain environment. Its third-quarter earnings missed estimates.”

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.08.

Shares of AXP opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

