Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

NMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

