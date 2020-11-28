Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIXX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

