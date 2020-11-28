Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Hold

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens downgraded Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 61.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Construction Partners by 520.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 133,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Construction Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 27.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after buying an additional 1,008,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

