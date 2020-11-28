Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BRF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BRF by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRF by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

