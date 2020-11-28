Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 213,409 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

YUM opened at $107.18 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.