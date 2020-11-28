Yellowstone Acquisition’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 1st (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Yellowstone Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:YSACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 1st. Yellowstone Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Yellowstone Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of YSACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $393,566.70.

There is no company description available for Yellowstone Acquisition Co

