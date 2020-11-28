XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (XPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:XPS opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.39 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.12.
XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.