XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (XPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:XPS opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.39 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.12.

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

