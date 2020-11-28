WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. MKM Partners cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Johnson Rice lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

