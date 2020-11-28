Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 721.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 7,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $681,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 310.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 18.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.