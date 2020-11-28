Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 268.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 333,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Workday by 333.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,153 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Workday by 34.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,730,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $223.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

