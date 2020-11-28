Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Workday by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,131,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

WDAY opened at $223.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

