Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

