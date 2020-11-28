Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.