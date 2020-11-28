Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Renasant by 109.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

