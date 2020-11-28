Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $361.09 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

