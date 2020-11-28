Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace Capital acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,508,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $105.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

