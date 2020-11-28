Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 5,466 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 136,180 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,030.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 203,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,911,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

