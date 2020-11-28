Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $218.01 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.