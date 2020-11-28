Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,810,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 656,897 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 351,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 509,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 316,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.35.

