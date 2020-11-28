Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $335,666,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $304,376,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $67.34 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.