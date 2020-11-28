Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

