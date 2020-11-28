Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $137.66 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

