Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $10.40 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.