Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,248,052 shares of company stock worth $162,812,988. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

