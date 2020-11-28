Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $156.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

