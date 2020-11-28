Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,600 PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PQ Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 619,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQG stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

