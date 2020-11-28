Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $162.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

