Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $642.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

