Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,407,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

