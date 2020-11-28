Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

CCI opened at $167.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

