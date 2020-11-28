Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 728 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 329.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

