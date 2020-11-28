Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,467 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

MESO opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Mesoblast Limited has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

