Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

