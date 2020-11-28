Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 1,043,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $56.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

