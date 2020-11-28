Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $4,476,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.56.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $471.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.