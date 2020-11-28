Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 1,237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares alerts:

TMF opened at $37.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.