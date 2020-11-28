Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 941.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $325.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.