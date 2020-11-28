Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

