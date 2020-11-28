Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,022,000 after buying an additional 1,103,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 79,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

